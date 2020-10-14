Addis Town Council Candidate edition
Ray LeJeune, a Port Allen native, moved to the Addis area around 12 years old and has been a resident ever since. LeJeune retired after working for Dow for 37 years. He has been a member of the Addis Planning and Zoning Commission for two and a half years.
LeJeune believes Addis’ population growing faster than the infrastructure can accommodate to be Addis’s biggest problems.
If elected, he plans to handle these problems by more thoroughly reviewing land usage requests. If elected as a council member, he wants to ensure the land area used for population growth coincides with proper growth rates in business and infrastructure.
“Once the 415 connector project is complete, I would like to see Addis work with the parish [and] state to possibly find ways to better connect the areas of Addis West of LA-1, both North and South-bound, from Port Allen to Plaquemine,” LeJeune said.
LeJeune regularly attends town council and Planning and Zoning meetings and believes these experiences and his work process and organizational skills from Dow will be valuable assets to the community as a member of the Council.
“I feel Addis is moving in the right direction,” LeJeune said. “I don’t see a lot of local voices… I would ask that citizens either contact their representative and to try to attend the meetings when possible.”
LeJeune moved to Addis because his father wanted to raise his family in the country. Ray felt the same way when he began his family, and has since remained in Addis. He enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, and working with antique vehicles.
LeJeune and his wife of 43 years, Kathy, live in the Addis area with their dog Beaux. They have three children, Amanda, Ray Jr., and Keri, and nine grandchildren. LeJeune says his greatest accomplishment is his marriage of 42 years.
