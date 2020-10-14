Addis Town Council Candidate edition
Rhonda Kelley was born and raised in Addis and has called the small-town home her entire life. Kelley has served two terms on Addis town council, following in the footsteps of her father Gesner LeBlanc, who served as an Alderman for 18 years.
Kelley began her career as a constable for West Baton Rouge District 1, Ward 1, and served in that position for 10 years before being elected to the Town Council. Kelley believes Addis is growing faster than the infrastructure can accommodate, and plans to continue voting for slower, more measured growth for the town.
“I have spoken up on my concerns about the substantial growth for a very long time, and I have continued to vote against any topic that I feel isn’t in the best interest of Addis,” she said.
If re-elected, Kelley plans to support continued progress on infrastructure upgrades to the town’s sewers, roadways and drainage programs to prepare for the financial opportunities expected upon Addis being declared a city following the 2020 Census.
She is also involved in the Addis community in a variety of roles, volunteering as a coach for the Addis recreational softball league for 18 years and the Brusly Middle volleyball team. She also owns several local businesses - Kelley’s Cajun Seafood, Kelley’s Bait, Kelley’s Pond and Rhonda’s Hair Designs.
“My biggest accomplishment as an elected official was serving as a chairperson for the Centennial of Addis, a celebration of 100 years, as an elected official in the Town that I grew up in and raised children of my own in,” she said.
This year, her daughter Bliss Kelley Bernard is running for a seat on Addis Town Council alongside her.
In her free time, Kelley enjoys watching documentaries, reading, cooking for and entertaining her family, and cruising around Addis in her 1970 Chevy Chevelle and 1929 Mercedes Gazelle.
Kelley and her husband of 35 years, Calvin, have two daughters, Bliss and Skye. Rhonda and Calvin enjoy living near their families in Addis’ small-town atmosphere.
