Brusly Town Council Candidate edition
Rusty Daigle, a Brusly native, is seeking a second term on the Brusly Town Council. For more than 25 years, he has worked in the private sector as a safety, health and communication manager.
Daigle saw an opportunity to be a voice of reason on issues that matter to his friends and neighbors, which motivated him to run for office.
“I wanted to be an objective, impartial voice for the residents on issues of importance,” he said.
He is proud of his hometown and the strong community generations of residents have built.
“The cohesiveness of the administration has, as a whole, been proactive in addressing known and/or potential drainage issues following heavy rainfall events,” he said. “The Council, through mindful consideration and thought, has been successful in allocating the necessary funds to accomplish this task as well as providing for ongoing drainage maintenance.”
Before being elected to the Town Council, Daigle served on the West Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission. The position prepared him to understand the needs of residents as they relate to planning and zoning. Daigle is no stranger to balancing a budget, as it is a responsibility of his employment. Both of those positions and experiences in them have provided unique learning opportunities and a well-rounded education in local leadership. If reelected, he hopes to continue being a voice for his friends and neighbors.
“Brusly is a great town with wonderful residents and we all have a shared interest in our community,” he said. “As a voice of and for the people, I would encourage residents to reach out to me with well-reasoned ideas for possible improvements.”
Daigle is enjoying campaigning and, when safe to do so, visiting with other town residents as well as hunting season and the opportunity to spend more time with his children during hybrid learning. Daigle is married to Heather Cheré and they have two daughters - Olivia and Savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.