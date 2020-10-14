Shane André is a Brusly native who has served on the Brusly Town Council for 21 years and hopes to serve another term with his fellow teammates.
He said the key to keeping concerns and minor issues from becoming major problems is strategic partnerships and a team-based mentality. "We are very fortunate in the Town of Brusly and in WBR Parish," André said. "In the town, we have good community support from our citizens. In the parish, each municipality, our Parish Government, and the School Board work well together...We need to keep these partnerships strong and keep the communication lines open."
For 21 years, André has maintained what he calls the "what's best for Brusly approach" and plans to continue to that approach if reelected.
"The open lines of communication that exist between our police department, the maintenance department and our administrative staff is one of the key strengths to our success. We need to keep building on that strength," he said.
André is concerned about the growth on the parish's south end but believes it is merely a challenge for the parish and municipalities to overcome. Those challenges include updating and maintaining infrastructure, drainage and roads.
If reelected, he looks forward to continuing work on the new Brusly levee front park.
"I think this will be a welcome addition to the town and provide a needed green space area in front Brusly," he said. "It has been fun watching this project come to life. The planning has been a great collaboration between the town council and a cross section of key stakeholders in WBR parish."
André is a former Brusly High School teacher and coach. He is currently a North American Large Project EH&S Manager for Dow, where he has worked in various roles since 2013.
He is married to Liz and they have two children - Dylan and Landon. He enjoys spending time outdoors during his free time, especially in local parks and on the levee traveling and cooking.
