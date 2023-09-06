Jeff Bergeron enjoyed coaching and mentoring the youth of WBR. He worked with WBR Recreation and Holy Family School for years and described the people of the parish as family-oriented, caring, and involved.
For this candidate, the most pressing public safety issue for WBR is juvenile crime. He expanded, “We are seeing more and more juveniles commit violent crimes.”
Bergeron said, if elected, “I look forward to serving the community, rebuilding trust, and putting public safety as my number one priority.”
Bergeron explained his methods of leading a team, “I empower my employees and my supervisors, and I let them lead.”
The success of that delegation depends on communication. “Effective leaders need to articulate their mission, goals, and expectations clearly,” said Bergeron.
Bergeron said, “I have 31 years of law enforcement experience at the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.” He serves as deputy director over investigations, including the fugitive, cyber crime, special investigation, and trial units. He is also a certified POST firearms instructor and the training coordinator for the office. “I feel I have the necessary education, training, and experience to be an effective leader who would put public safety first.”
When asked about conflict resolution on the job, Bergeron discussed his response with regard to law enforcement employees experiencing trauma. He suggested, “communicating with that employee and giving them the resources they need to get through that traumatic event- whether it be speaking with supervisors and management or seeking some type of counseling.”
To serve those employees, Bergeron emphasized the need for good communication with the goal of “gaining their trust and confidence to work through their traumatic event.”
He added the consideration for the mental health of his staff, “We want to make sure our investigators are in a good mindset to be law enforcement professionals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.