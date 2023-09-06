Maj. Leo Fontenot enjoys cooking in his personal time, especially at family events. He believes the people of WBR can be described as genuine, truthful, and homegrown.
The most pressing public safety issue for Maj. Fontenot is drugs. “We know that drugs are a major problem. That’s always a pressing issue.”
He also mentioned juvenile crime, “As chief administrative officer, I’m looking at the juvenile situation as a growing and a pressing situation because we don’t have any place to house them.”
If Maj. Fontenot is elected, he said, “I mostly look forward to restoring the unity, loyalty, and the trust of this agency to get its morale back up to where it needs to be—to where it once was, where it could once again be.”
Maj. Fontenot believes there is a need to conduct a hands-on assessment of all divisions of the WBR Sheriff’s Office to determine proper placement and staff levels of those departments.
Leadership for Maj. Fontenot is a “down-to-earth leadership approach.” Maj. Fontenot said, There’s no job that’s too large or too small on a scale for me to perform or that I would ask any employee or coworker to perform.” He finds when he leads by example, people are inspired to follow.
Maj. Fontenot’s 31 years of experience are all with the WBR Sheriff’s Office and include jailor training supervisor, where he was promoted to sergeant, uniform patrol, motorcycle division, bailiff and is currently the WBR Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Administrative Officer, a position he has held since July 2012.
In relation to conflict resolution, Maj. Fontenot responded, “Most times, problems erupt because of miscommunication, so once you understand the communication, it keeps down the conflicts that tend to arise.”
The candidate highlighted the need to communicate specific job duties and responsibilities so that work can continue.
