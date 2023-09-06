Maj. Zack Simmers enjoys free time with his wife and two sons. When asked to describe the people of WBR Parish, he said they are genuine, caring, and united.
The candidate believes the most pressing issue of the parish relates to its rapid population growth and juvenile crime, “I plan on beefing up the uniform patrol division, which is the backbone of the sheriff’s office; it is the first line of defense.”
If elected, he stated, “I most look forward to serving the people of West Baton Rouge.” He continued, “I look forward to being transparent—not only holding the deputies accountable but being accountable myself.”
Maj. Simmers has worked with deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish for the entirety of his career. He emphasized, “I really believe the men and women of West Baton Rouge deserve a leader who has been on the line with them.”
His experience includes road patrol, highway interdiction, narcotics investigation, and commander and major of the narcotics division at the WBR Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Simmers has written grants for the WBR Sheriff’s office throughout his 19-year career. In addition to those roles, Maj. Simmers has served with several multi-jurisdictional task forces.
For the past six years, he has been an investigator and liaison for the district attorney’s office, working closely with other WBR municipalities and state and federal agencies.
Maj. Simmers has instructed officers on criminal investigations worldwide, “Throughout my career, I have attended countless hours of advanced training. I will make it a priority that every deputy is afforded those same opportunities.”
He suggested, “modernizing the sheriff’s office” with technology upgrades such as license plate readers and body cameras.
For Maj. Simmers, opportunities for conflict resolution happen with daily interactions, “Every time you go to someone’s home, you potentially have to defuse a situation—turn something bad into something positive.”
