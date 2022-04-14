GONZALES - Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) will host the 7th Believe in Girls Event (the B.I.G. Event). After a hiatus for the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the B.I.G. Event will take place on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond on April 23. The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with a panel of local female leaders at the top of their fields and continues until 2 p.m. with drop-in programming.
Girl Scouts of all levels will come together to engage in hands-on activities centering around Girl Scout’s four pillars – Outdoors, STEM, Entrepreneurship, and Life Skills. More than 50 community organizations and companies throughout Louisiana are partnering with GSLE for this event, putting on exhibits, presentations and demonstrations for girls. Presenters include Textron Systems with a hands-on physics program involving mini boats, Louisiana Army National Guard which is bringing a helicopter (weather permitting) and several female military members with a variety of career backgrounds and National Marine Mammal Foundation which is offering a dolphin doctor workshop.
The B.I.G. Event will also feature GSLE’s “Girl Scouts on the Go” mobile shop, which will be fully stocked with everything Girl Scouts and leaders need to display their Girl Scouting pride. All purchases made from the mobile shop at this event will receive a free gift.
The event is open to all currently registered Girl Scouts. To learn more and to register, please visit the “events” tab at www.gsle.org.
This event is underwritten by the generosity of its presenting sponsor, Entergy. The grant from Entergy will provide financial assistance to girls from GSLE’s outreach troops to be able to attend free of charge, as well as funds to cover the costs associated with the event. Additional funding from Capital Area United Way will support attendance and membership costs for current and future Girl Scouts from that funder’s 10-parish service area. GSLE also gratefully acknowledges the support of longtime program partner Northshore STEM.
Attendees will receive a custom 2022 B.I.G. Event patch and other giveaways from presenters. Attendees are also asked to bring a donation as part of a Girl Scout Gold Award project to benefit local animal shelters to include Mardi Paws, Northshore Humane Society, and others. Requested donations include dog food, toys or treats, and cat food, toys, or litter.
