BATON ROUGE – Girl Scouts Louisiana East will hold the 10th annual Women of Distinction Award Luncheon on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Baton Rouge Renaissance Hotel. This event recognizes women in the community who serve as role models for girls, embodying strength in character, impeccable leadership, and dedication to community servitude. The luncheon features Keynote Speaker, Ráchel Roché Walton, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. National Board Secretary; Emcee, Tisha Powell, WAFB 9News Anchor; and honors the following community leaders:
Donna Gay Anderson, Playwright and Lyricist
2021 Woman of Distinction
Diane Deaton, Retired Weather Anchor, WAFB Channel 9
2021 Woman of Distinction
Mary-Patricia Wray, Founder and Owner, Top Drawer Strategies and Public Relations
2021 Woman of Distinction
Maxine Crump, President and CEO, Dialogue on Race Louisiana
Four Pillars Award
Aline Jacobs, Longtime Girl Scouts Louisiana East Volunteer
Minnie Finley Award for Volunteer Service
“More than ever, the girls and young women of our region need strong role models as they follow their dreams and develop into the next generation of leaders,” says Dr. Rebecca Pennington, Chief Executive Office of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “They need women who demonstrate perseverance—women who are making an impact and inspiring others to do the same. At this luncheon, we are fortunate to honor such exemplary figures.”
The 2021 honorees join past award recipients: Angela A. Allen-Bell, KiKi Baker Barnes, Gayle Benson, Linda Law Clark, Jacquelyn Daniels, Kelli Joseph, Ph.D., Julie LeBlanc, Leslie C. Pichon, Elizabeth “Betsy” Stoner, Christy Valentine, M.D, among many others.
The Women of Distinction Award Luncheon is supported by Donna Gay Anderson, Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Louisiana Lottery, Maxine Crump, The Advocate, iHeart Media, Baton Rouge Printing, and Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.
Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and the online silent auction are available at https://bit.ly/3p7k6vg.
