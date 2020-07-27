Jessica Clouatre, a witness to the fatal deputy-involved shooting of her boyfriend Josef Richardson, filed a federal lawsuit claiming the sheriff’s office and members of the River West Narcotics Task Force violated her and Richardson’s civil rights. In July 2019, Richardson, 38, was killed by a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy while executing a no-knock warrant on the couple’s Budget 7 motel room.
In the lawsuit, she seeks monetary and punitive damages against the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputy Vance Matranga and other members of the River West Narcotics Task Force.
Matranga fired the fatal shot to the back of Richardson’s neck. An investigation by Louisiana State Police concluded no criminal wrongdoing by Matranga nor the River West Narcotics Task Force and the Louisiana Attorney general’s Office declined to file charges. An internal investigation by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office found no violation of internal policies and returned Matranga to his regular duties around June of 2020.
Clouatre was the only witness to the shooting and claims in the lawsuit that Matranga fired his weapon within a few seconds of entering the motel room, showing “reckless and callous disregard” for their lives and safety according to the lawsuit.
The Richardson family has advocated for the use of body cameras by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the abolition of no-knock warrants. Last year, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit and have also called for a federal review of the case.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office does not comment on pending litigation.
(0) comments
