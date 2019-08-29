The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging the people of Louisiana to monitor the weather forecast over the next several days due to possible tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the exact track and possible impact to the Gulf Coast early next week.
“Because of the uncertainties with this system, it is important for you to stay informed and stay prepared,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “This is typically the time of year when we see the most tropical activity.
In fact, today marks the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in Louisiana.
Keep your emergency supplies stocked. If you are traveling for Labor Day, modify your emergency plans to deal with the current threat. Make sure your family and business communications plans are in place to stay connected should conditions change.
Use resources like GOHSEP’s Get A Game Plan App and the ALERT FM App to receive information. If you are traveling to areas east of Louisiana, listen for critical information regarding weather alerts and possible evacuation notices.
Drivers on some routes could face major delays when you combine holiday traffic with actions related to a hurricane threat. It is extremely important to stay aware of your forecast and listen for weather related advisories from the National Weather Service, local emergency managers and your local media.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office and GOHSEP will host a conference call with coastal parishes and the National Weather Service this evening to begin communicating with local partners about the track and potential impacts to the state.
The level of activity may increase if the threat to Louisiana increases. GOHSEP’s Crisis Action Team has been activated to monitor any requests for support from parish emergency management offices.
Now is a good time for people to restock their emergency supplies.
An emergency kit should include these items:
•Flashlight
•Extra batteries
•Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)
•Battery-powered radio
•Battery-powered lantern
•First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person
•Form of Identification
•Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide (Download at getagameplan.org)
•Canned food and non-electric can opener
•Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members
•Ready to eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables
•High energy foods - peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc.
(You can find a complete checklist for emergency supplies at GetAGamePlan.org)
Also, determine a plan for your pets should evacuations become necessary.
Remember to avoid flooded roadways if that becomes a problem.
Check the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s www.511la.org before you travel if your region is impacted by the storms.
