Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions, including the reappointment of a Port Allen resident to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission.
The Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission has the power and authority to regulate the commerce and traffic within certain boundaries of the State of Louisiana and administer public wharves, docks, sheds, and landings and other structures useful for the commerce of the port area.
Travis M. Medine of Port Allen has been reappointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission. Medine is the managing partner of Medine Farms. Medine will represent the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and will represent the West Bank.
Robert M. “Bob” Kelly of Zachary has been reappointed to the Greater Baton Rouge Port Commission. Kelly is a maintenance mechanic at ExxonMobil Chemical Company. Kelly will represent the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the East Bank.
