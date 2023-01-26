Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a call Sunday for the Louisiana Legislature to convene an extraordinary session to appropriate funds to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund.
The special session will convene at noon on Monday, Jan. 30 and adjourn no later than 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
The fund was created during the 2022 legislative session with the goal of attracting more insurance companies to Louisiana.
“Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has stressed that funding the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund cannot wait until the regular session in April,” he said. “I am grateful for the cooperation of the Senate President and House Speaker and the legislature in calling this special session focused on this Fund.
“While Commissioner Donelon says we must do this now, this is just a first step in addressing Louisiana’s ongoing insurance issues after the devastating hurricane seasons of 2020 and 2021, a crisis worsened by hurricanes and wildfires in other states in 2022,” Edwards said. “We will continue to work on this issue during the regular session beginning in April.”
Time is of the essence with regard to the legislature’s funding of the incentive program need to go into a special session, said Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette.
“While we understand this will not completely solve the crisis we recognize the urgency,” he said.
The session will mark the first step in the state’s effort’s efforts to ensure Louisiana residents will still have options for property insurance in Louisiana, said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
“While a special session to fund the Louisiana Incentive Fund is not going to solve the issue of availability and affordability of property insurance for our citizens, it is a short-term band-aid that can be a first step toward a more long-term solution,” he said. “The House will continue to work for a more permanent fix to this situation so that our businesses and property owners don’t have to go through this continuous cycle.
We have to attract more companies to write policies in our state,” Schexnayder said. “We expect that Commissioner Donelon will make the incentive program work as a temporary fix, but we need to do more to solve the problem.”
