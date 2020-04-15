Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation to close Louisiana's K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Closing public schools in Louisiana for the remainder of the year is not a choice I was excited to make," Gov. Edwards said during today's media briefing. "But it is one that is necessary to protect the safety of our children, our teachers and staff and the community at large."
"I want to be clear about something: This isn’t the end of learning, it’s just the end of students physically going to school campuses for the remainder of the semester. Remote learning will continue and, we will all work together to make sure that our students do not fall behind academically. In addition, we expect that school systems will continue to provide nutrition and meals for students.”
The closure was expected West Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Wes Watts said.
"When they extended [the stay at home order] to April 30, we had an idea that there wasn’t a good chance to come back," Watts said. "We built a plan that was for this."
The plan will not hurt students' grades, but it won't excuse poor grades from earlier this year either.
The West Baton Rouge school district will use the third nine weeks' average to determine grade promotion. That grading period ended on March 11, just days before students stopped returning to campus because of Gov. Edwards' stay home order.
Any students who are "borderline" will be reviewed by the School Building Level Committee (SBLC), which is standard procedure.
High schools will offer more opportunities for students to improve grades because high school transcripts are used to determine eligibility for college admission and scholarships like TOPS, Watts said.
Right now, the district is working to get a plan in place for administering "proficiency exams" for seniors. Those could be administered by an online proxy or in-person with a teacher proctor. All in-person exams would follow CDC guidelines and require parental consent, Watts said.
By getting the tests done now, it will expedite the process for making up the class if necessary.
"If they don’t pass them they’ll go into remediation and credit recovery so they can graduate as soon as possible," Watts said.
West Baton Rouge's plan lines up with the priorities outlined by Gov. Edwards and Acting State Superintendent of Education Beth Scioneaux - to focus on seniors and evaluate the learning level of every student.
There's also a concern for students who live in rural areas and/or do not have internet access at home.
“I just want everyone to know we’re working very hard to address those needs and make sure that every student in the state regardless of the circumstances they find themselves in or the geographic location of where they live we want them to be able to continue to learn, we want them to learn as much as possible and to minimize whatever regression you would typically see before school starts back up in August," Gov. Edwards said.
While logistics are different from school to school, each campus offers printed packets for students without internet access, Watts said. Those students and their families often pick up school work when they pick up their meals.
There's been a mix of reactions, Watts said, which is expected with nearly 640 employees and about 4,000 students.
"For the most part, teachers miss their kids,” he said.
Several teachers have volunteered to serve meals to students and their families during the daily drive-thrus.
"They're just smiling and beaming and excited to see the kids when they drive-thru," Watts said.
“To our students, I want to thank you for learning in such trying times, and I want to thank our teachers for committing to remote learning and keeping a connection with you. It is not lost on me that our parents are being asked to manage so much more than they ever expected they would have to, and I thank them for taking an even more active role in their children’s education than normal,” Gov. Edwards said. “And to our soon-to-be graduates: I do not have the words to tell you how proud I am of you for your accomplishments, especially under such hard and unconventional circumstances. We will properly celebrate you in time when it is safe. We will all get through this together and we will come back stronger than we were before.”
