Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to prepare for Tropical Storm Delta.
Forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicate the tropical storm could grow to at least a category 2 hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and makes landfall later this week.
Weather experts say there is growing confidence the storm will make landfall in Louisiana, but changes in the track and intensity of the storm are possible.
“It’s unfortunate to have another system threaten Louisiana’s coastal parishes, but it is a situation we are prepared to handle," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "It is common for many people to experience hurricane fatigue during a busy season, but we need everyone to take this threat seriously. That starts with staying weather aware and watching for updates from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service office for your region and your local media. While we hope the forecast improves, we must prepare for the threat on hand.”
