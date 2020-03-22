Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide shelter-at-home mandate Sunday amid rapidly rising coronavirus case totals. The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
He outlined the mandate on the heels of the latest report by the Louisiana Department of Health, which reported more than 800 cases across 36 of the state’s 64 parishes – including three in West Baton Rouge.
“In Louisiana, we have taken aggressive measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve; however, this is not enough. As our number of cases continues to grow, I am directing all Louisianans to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave,” Gov. Edwards said.
Today, I am issuing a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases is now more than 800. #lagov #lalege 📰: https://t.co/wOccTZmd0z pic.twitter.com/v5XHoMseQZ— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 22, 2020
Under the order, people can leave home to do essential activities, such as buying groceries and picking up medicine. Those with "essential jobs" can go to work under the order.
He urged all residents to continue practicing social distancing measures and for people to stay 6 feet apart from one another.
The mandate does not impose a ban on outdoor activity, Edwards said.
“People are encouraged to go outside and to stay active during this time, as long as they practice social distancing when they are around their neighbors,” he said. “This order is not something I take lightly, but it is necessary to protect the health, safety and well-being of our people, our communities and our way of life.”
Last week, Gov. Edwards ordered the closure of all K-12 public schools, casinos, bars movie theatres, gyms and fitness centers and restricted restaurants to take-out, drive-through and delivery orders only. He has also moved the state’s April 4 elections and limited crowd size.
For businesses, the new Stay at Home order has limits on the following:
- All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.
- All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.
- All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.
Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.
Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.
Early learning centers and childcare facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.
Examples of Essential Worker Functions under the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines include:
- Healthcare workers and caregivers
- Mental health and Social Service workers
- Pharmacy employees
- Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products
- Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees
- Farm workers
- Electricity and Utility Industry Employees
- Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)
- Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers
- Transportation and Logistics Workers
- Communications and Information Technology Employees
- Financial Services and Banking Industry Employees
Members of the public will still be allowed to go to grocery stores and pharmacies to pick up food, medicine and necessary supplies, go to their essential jobs and to go outside for exercise and fresh air.
When leaving their home, people should practice social distancing.
