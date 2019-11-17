Gov. John Bel Edwards defeated opponent Eddie Rispone to continue serving as the state’s top official in a close, neck-and-neck race Saturday.
When all the votes were counted, Edwards garnered 774,469, 51 percent, while Rispone’s total vote count was 734,128, a margin of just over 40.000.
Rispone, though, led for most of the night as parishes reported results to the Secretary of State’s Office. At one point, the businessman led the incumbent by over 10,000, but he could not hold that lead.
Edwards carried West Baton Rouge Parish by a much wider margin with 57 percent, 6,501 votes, to Rispone’s 43 percent, or 4,823 votes.
Sheriff Mike Cazes also earned the right to continue serving over opponent Mike Zito, winning another four-year term in a close runoff race.
Cazes collected 51 percent, or 5,735 votes, while Zito earned 49 percent of the votes cast, or 5,493. The margin of victory for the long-serving sheriff was a mere 242 votes. Both men are Democrats.
There were two runoff races for seats on the Parish Council, which will turn over seven members in all next year.
The District 3 seat will be filled by Atley Walker, a Democrat, after he defeated fellow Democrat Tammy Clayton Jones by the widest margin in all of the West Baton Rouge races, 56 percent to 44 percent.
Walker’s final vote tally was 594 while Jones collected 461 votes Saturday.
The victor of the District 7 race is Alan Crowe, who defeated his opponent, Natasha Carter Benoit, in another close race.
Republican Crowe earned 52 percent of the votes cast Saturday, 664, to Benoit, a Democrat, who collected 48 percent or 606, a margin of only 58 votes.
