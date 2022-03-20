As Louisiana and the nation continue making strides in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the significant drop in cases and hospitalizations and the wide availability of safe and effective vaccines, for the first time in 24 months,
Gov. John Bel Edwards will not renew his COVID public health emergency order when it expires this week. Gov. Edwards made the announcement today in his address at the opening of Louisiana’s 2022 Regular Legislative Session.
“On March 11, 2020 I signed a public health emergency for COVID-19. And while it changed to reflect the ebb and flow of the pandemic, it has remained in effect ever since. This Wednesday, the order expires, and after 24 months, I will not be renewing it,” Gov. Edwards said. “This decision was not made lightly. I have met with GOHSEP, the Department of Health, the Louisiana National Guard, and the Division of Administration to ensure that there will be no federal aid repercussions or other adverse consequences from not renewing the proclamation.
“I want to be clear that just because the proclamation is expiring doesn’t mean COVID is over. If the circumstances call for it, I will not hesitate to declare another emergency. God willing, we will never have to see such difficult mitigation measures in our state again.,” he said. “Thankfully, at this time, we are no longer in a crisis. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we are in a much better place today than we were two years ago.”
Gov. Edwards and his public health advisors will continue to monitor the situation with COVID and provide the public with updates and guidance as is necessary to manage public health in Louisiana’s communities and also to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. Should additional needs arise or the situation change, the Governor could revisit his emergency order in the future.
According to new community risk models from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most of Louisiana’s parishes have a low risk for COVID spread.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have continued to follow the science and the data to guide our response,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter. “Thankfully, we are in a much better situation and a much stronger position than we have been. At the same time, it is not lost on us that today marks the second anniversary of our first COVID-19 death in Louisiana. In just 24 months, nearly 17,000 Louisianans have lost their lives. This pandemic is certainly not over, and our collective work remains unfinished, but I do believe better days are ahead. The COVID-19 vaccines have saved countless lives -- and they, therapeutics and a deeper understanding of this virus strengthen us.”
“I’m so proud of what the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard have accomplished during this unprecedented time of need,” said Maj. Gen. Keith Waddell, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard. “I am also grateful for the relationships and partnerships we have built with local officials from all 64 parishes, other state agencies, and our federal partners. Together, we succeeded in responding to COVID-19 with innovative tactics, techniques, and procedures which has benefitted our citizens and visitors to our state. I want the citizens of Louisiana to know that the Louisiana National Guard will continue to Protect What Matters.”
Currently, all epidemiological data points to a decline in COVID-like illness, new COVID cases and hospitalizations. According to CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels, the majority of parishes are currently classified as low. Two years into the COVID pandemic, Louisiana has many more tools to control the spread of the coronavirus in its communities, including safe and effective vaccines, booster doses, antiviral drugs, monoclonal antibody treatments, at-home tests, and high-quality face masks.
Before allowing the COVID Public Health emergency order to expire for the first time in two years, Gov. Edwards consulted with cabinet officials, including LDH, GOHSEP, the Division of Administration and the Louisiana National Guard to ensure that the state could continue to provide the support necessary to manage COVID in Louisiana’s communities. Many other states have let their emergency orders expire, even as COVID has continued.
Louisiana will continue to support community vaccination and testing as the pandemic requires. Now that the state is no longer in a crisis mode, COVID-19 activities including vaccination and testing will increasingly begin to return to traditional healthcare settings. COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will remain widely available at local pharmacies, primary care clinics, and FQHCs throughout the state. Call 211 to find a test site or vaccination location near you.
Since March 2020, more than 16,913 people have died from COVID in Louisiana, and there have been more than 1.23 million cases.
