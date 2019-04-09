Gov. John Edwards touted progress and partnership for the state’s surplus as he led lawmakers into the start of the 2019 legislative session Monday at the State Capitol.
His speech came as he and lawmakers head into the election year with a surplus three years after he took office with a looming shortfall of nearly $1 billion.
“We have spent a lot of time together in these chambers of the past three-and-a-half years, but because of our willingness to come together and put the people of Louisiana first, our state is finally moving in the right direction,” he said.
The stabilization of higher education, a fully funded TOPS program, and no healthcare services on the chopping block all come as a result of the budget surplus, he said.
A total of 128 new economic development projects which landed more than 27,000 new jobs have created $33 billion in new capital investment, Edwards said.
He linked the Medicaid expansion to the buildup of a healthy and productive workforce for the state.
Three priorities on the top of his list since he took office remain unfulfilled. He urged legislators to approve a $1,000 per year pay raise for teachers and $500 hike for school support staffers.
Gov., Edwards called the raises “deserved and long overdue,” and said they will be the first of a multi-year process.
“Fewer young people are choosing to go into the teaching profession because they see the underfunded classrooms, lack of appreciation, and stand-still pay,” he said. “We have teachers preparing our children for the future while struggling to provide for their own.”
Gov. Edwards also pushed once more for an increase in minimum wage, which would bring base hourly pay to $9.00.
He urged lawmakers to continue the direction they began in 2016. The work is not over, he said.
“I am standing here in a room of Louisianans,” Gov. Edwards said. “I am proud to stand with you. And, together we can continue moving Louisiana in the right direction.”
