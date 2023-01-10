Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a round of new appointees and reappointments Friday to Louisiana’s higher education governing boards.
The University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors is comprised of 15 members who serve staggered six-year terms and one student member who serves a one-year term. Edwards reappointed Lola Dunahoe, Al Perkins, Elizabeth Pierra and Julie Stokes. All four were sworn in for another six-year term at Wednesday’s board meeting.
The UL System, which counts the largest number of students out of the state’s three university systems, includes Grambling State University, UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana University.
UL System President Jim Henderson described Edwards’ decision to reappoint four of the members as a vote of confidence in the work the board does.
Edwards named new members Zazell Dudley, Maple Gaines and Paul Matthews to the Southern University System Board of Supervisors. Christy Reeves and Ann Smith were reappointed to the 16-member board
Dudley is the director of economic development for the Caddo-Bossier Parish Port of Commission. Gaines previously served as an administrator for the Louisiana 4th Circuit Court of Appeal. Matthews is CEO of the Port of South Louisiana.
New and returning SU System Board members were sworn in at Friday’s meeting.
The governor added new member to the Louisiana Board of Regents, which oversees all four state college and university systems, and reappointed five others. David Aubrey, a regional vice president with AT&T, is the new addition. Christian Creed, Blake David, Wilbert Pryor, Jay Seale and Terrie Sterling were reappointed to the 15-member board.
Aubrey and the returning members will be sworn in at the next Board of Regents meeting Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.