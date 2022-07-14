BATON ROUGE– Governor Edwards has officially signed Senate Bill 143 (Act 680) of the 2022 Legislative Session into law. The Bill, authored by Senator Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, and co authored by Senator Stewart Cathey, R-Sterlington, allows honorably discharged veterans to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. This version of permitless carry allows any Louisiana resident who meets the eligibility requirements to possess a concealed handgun permit, and who is a reserve or active-duty member of any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, Louisiana National Guard or Louisiana Air National Guard, to be totally exempt from the requirement of carrying a concealed handgun permit. The law goes on to cover former members of any branch of the armed forces or national guard who has been honorably discharged from service.
Sen. Morris said, “We recognize the brave men and women who fight for and who have fought for our state and our country, and the sacrifices they have made. This bill is meant to protect their rights to bear arms and show support for their service.”
SB 143 was signed into law by Governor Edwards on June 18, 2022, and is now Act 680 of the 2022 Louisiana Regular Legislative Session.
