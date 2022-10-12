U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced today that Louisiana has received a seventh “Marine Highway Grant” since 2016 – now totaling over $10,000,000 in investment. This Maritime Administration (MARAD) Grant, in coordination with the Port of Baton Rouge, will help to purchase 70 container chassis to help support the “marine highway” between Baton Rouge to St. Louis, Missouri and beyond.
Right now, there is a chassis shortage so cargo and containers are not offloaded efficiently. The port’s container on barge service spans along the ports in Baton Rouge, Memphis, TN and St. Louis, MO.
“This grant is a win-win-win. This grant will increase growth for our ports, alleviate traffic congestion and help to address supply chain issues plaguing our country,” Graves said. “We call the Mississippi River America’s global commerce superhighway for a reason. This grant keeps Louisiana competitive and as a destination for future maritime commerce.”
