WASHINGTON – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement after reports emerged of President Biden and European leaders planning to reach a deal this week to export more U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Europe to supplant Russian natural gas. The United States is the number one natural gas producer in the world and Louisiana is the top exporting state.
“Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago today and we’ve been pushing the Biden Administration to help lessen Europe’s reliance on Russian energy while simultaneously ramping up domestic energy production to fill the void. Should this deal happen, it’s another step in the right direction and follows the Department of Energy’s decision to approve two LNG permits last week. It’s important to note these permits really just provide flexibility rather than increased export capability for United States’ LNG. Until they clear the backlogged export terminal permits and allow new LNG facility construction, our ability to replace dirtier Russian gas is constrained. It’s good to see that the pressure put on the Biden Administration is working, but the only real, long-term solution moving forward is to permit new LNG terminal construction and utilize domestic energy production so we can provide our allies with reliable and secure energy,” Graves said.
