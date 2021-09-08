BATON ROUGE —The Louisiana National Guard continues emergency operations following the wake and destruction of Hurricane Ida, Sept. 5, 2021, while continuing its COVID-19 response missions.
There are currently over 5,380 Louisiana Guardsmen protecting lives and property, maintaining communications, and ensuring the continuity of operations and government throughout the state. In addition to that number, there are 2,676 Guardsmen from 11 other states and 374 active-duty service members integrated into the response missions.
One of the first mission sets following any hurricane is to save lives through air, land and water search and rescue (SAR). To date, the LANG has rescued 397 citizens and 65 pets since last Monday.
While on a high-water boat mission to conduct wellness checks on residents in Maurepas, Louisiana, Spc. Gemini Jack and Spc. Jacob Hawkins from the 1020th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 527th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade rescued an elderly cancer patient, Sept. 1.
“That was the first time I really ever got the chance to help somebody, and it was a really good feeling,” said Hawkins.
The soldiers found the man laid on a couch in a building and he said that he hadn’t eaten in three days and was feeling too weak to move. “We got in there and immediately noticed that he was in bad condition,” said Jack.
They lined the bow of their boat with couch cushions so that the man would have a comfortable place to lay for the ride back to where an ambulance was waiting to take him to receive medical care at a local hospital.
At the same time, aviation assets were conducting air SAR operations with daily flyovers of the affected areas to ensure no citizens were left stranded and, as a constant presence, ready to serve the people should there be a need.
“On Monday, we started in the vicinity of Houma and worked our way south,” said CW3 Ronald Cole, with G Co, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion of Pineville, Louisiana. “Our main priority was to look for individuals needing evacuation.”
“We heard a call where they needed a hoist bird activated north of Grand Isle. A guy had a house on stilts, and his stairs and access to the ground were blown away,” said Spc. Christopher Brossette, the crew chief with G Co, 2-238th.
“Basically, I hooked one of our crew members up to the hoist and lowered him onto the porch from above,” said Brossette. “When we put the citizen down on the ground, he was picked up by the mayor of Grand Isle in his truck.”
Search and rescue operations require a very coordinated effort amongst the crew members. The pilots are essential, but so is the crew chief and medic.
To help better assist coordination efforts at the local level, the LANG will have liaison officer teams in 18 parishes today and is prepared to support in other parishes as requested.
The Regional Staging Area in Tangipahoa Parish has had trucks and trailers delivering food and water to direct locations and to 64 points of distribution (POD), which are also manned by service members.
