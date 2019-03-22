A gun stolen from Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown was used to murder a 77-year-old man in Oklahoma nearly six years ago, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.
Brown confirmed the weapon was stolen from his vehicle during a rash of Port Allen burglaries in 2013.
Authorities arrested three men in connection with the murder of Charles Nieman, whom they allegedly robbed at the Loaf ‘N Jug convenience store in Boise City, Oklahoma on June 12, 2013. Zachary Wilson, 28, Timothy Dees, 28, were arrested in Mobile in February. Authorities arrested the third suspect, Jeremy Hugh Scott, 33, in Adams County, Colorado two days later.
The Denver Police Department recovered the handgun on June 16, 2013. Brown filed a complaint about the theft until July 24, 2013, WAFB reports.
Brown said he kept the weapon in his garage, except for the night of the theft when he left it in the console of his vehicle. The .40 Glock was not the weapon he carries on his belt, which could be the reason for the delay in reporting it stolen, he said.
The investigation by Oklahoma detectives continued with few leads until December 2018 when the OSBI’s newly formed Cold Case Unit began reviewing the case. Laboratory analysis and ballistics technology linked the shell casings to found at the scene in Oklahoma to the weapon recovered by the Denver Police Department.
Brown called the recovery and arrests “a blessing.”
The vehicle allegedly used during the Oklahoma shooting was found in Brighton, Colorado on June 26, 2013. WAFB reports it was stolen from a Port Allen residence a few houses down from the chief’s on June 10, 2013.
According to the OBSI, Nieman was approached by a man with a gun at the convenience store. He failed to comply with the robber’s demand for his wallet, likely because he was hard of hearing, and the man then shot him in the head before fleeing on foot. The vehicle the shooter came from drove away at the same time. Mr. Nieman died as a result of the shooting, and Mrs. Nieman was uninjured in the incident.
Suspects were arrested through collaborative work by the OSBI, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Probation and Parole, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force Fugitive Unit.
The investigation is still ongoing.
