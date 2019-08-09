West Baton Rouge Parish sits in a precarious position regarding its representation in the state legislature. While it’s the smallest parish in the state, WBR is divided into two state senate districts and two state representative districts.
One of each was reelected without opposition while one of each will have to stage a campaign to stave off competition for seats at the State Capitol in the Oct. 12 election.
The parish’s incumbent state senator in District 2, Troy Brown of Paincourtville, is being challenged by Edward “Ed” Price of Gonzales. Both men are Democrats.
In contrast, incumbent Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, was reelected to his second term without opposition.
The state representative District 18 race will have incumbent Jeremy LaCombe, a Democrat residing in New Roads, facing off against Brandon Bergeron, a Republican and resident of Fordoche.
LaCombe became the District 18 representative last year in an election held to fulfill the remainder of former state Rep. Major Thibaut, who resigned the seat to run successful for president of the Pointe Coupee Parish Council.
Bergeron is a former member of the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
The parish’s other state representative, Edmond Jordan in District 29, was reelected without opposition. He is a Democrat from Brusly.
