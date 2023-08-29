Daytime highs above 100 degrees and heat indexes over 110 have posed hardships throughout Louisiana and much of the South, but it hits one sector of the population even harder.
Elderly families on fixed incomes have struggled to beat the heat, and options for relief are often limited or unavailable, said Becky Bergeron, Pointe Coupee Council on Aging director.
She said it also has led to utility bills that take up most of their income.
“Their bills were extremely high because they’re running the air conditioners, as they should be doing,” she said.
“Maybe they shouldn’t run it as low as they have, but I have one coming in tomorrow who has a bill of $500.” She added that most seniors don’t have much income to pay bills that high.
The council has received money from Pointe Coupee Electric and the City of New Roads to help customers, while Entergy funds are disbursed through the Salvation Army.
James “Big Brown” Joseph, who has made a life of charitable outreach, has worked through the area to provide air conditioners to local residents.
“Big Brown” has reached out to Bergeron to help identify residents needing air conditioning.
He has installed approximately 25 in Pointe Coupee Parish this summer alone.
“It feels like 125 to 130 degrees in some of those houses,” Joseph said.
“I think the biggest thing is that it’s a sigh of relief – not that I’m putting an AC in their window, but that someone cared, and they don’t have to worry about trying to find the money needed to put one in.”
The summer has been particularly brutal for families with limited or no air conditioning in their homes, WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes said.
People without any air conditioning are in houses where the temperatures may not get down below the upper 80s before the next day warmup kicks in, he said.
“After that, it’s back to indoor temperatures that exceed 90.
“That’s not just uncomfortable – it becomes physiologically stressful,” Grymes said. “Your body itself can’t cool down.”
In many cases, heat-related fatalities involve elderly residents who have little income and receive no assistance.
“Many of them live with no air conditioning or just one window unit in their house, and they can’t get out from under the persistent heat,” he said.
“It’s typically the elderly who are most susceptible to heat-related issues.”
If necessary, residents should go to public places to cool off, perhaps the library or even a grocery store, Grymes said.
“There are ways for people to at least get temporary relief,” he said. “But ultimately, they still go home, still have to sleep in a house with a temperature that may be 90 degrees.”
“Big Brown,” who has worked decades as a UPS driver, said heat is a normal part of his work, but this summer has brought some of the hottest weather he has ever experienced.
It also fuels his efforts to acquire as many AC units as possible for the elderly.
“If you think about it, our elderly residents suffer the most,” Big Brown said. “They don’t get the good things compared to what you get when you’re working every day.”
The heat alone is tough, but the inability to afford an air conditioner worsens the problem for many elderly residents.
“The big benefit is not necessarily turning on the air conditioner, but the relief they get from knowing it’s free and they don’t pay for it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.