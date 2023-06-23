The official start of summer is June 21, and in Louisiana, that means extremely high temperatures. Public health agencies urge residents to remember the risks and signs of heat-related illness.
Every year in Louisiana, nearly 3,000 people are hospitalized for illnesses associated with heat exposure. The Louisiana Department of Health published a new study, "Heat-related Illness in Louisiana: Review of Emergency Department and Hospitalization Data from 2010-2020."
Per their media release, LDH said, "The report also found disparities in heat-related illness, with men and Black residents being disproportionately affected." In the findings, 80 percent of all cases were males, and Black residents in Louisiana were hospitalized more frequently than other races.
Older adults also experience increased risk, especially those with cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The LDH listed symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke to remember.
Heat exhaustion symptoms could include muscle pain, clammy skin, dizziness, and fainting. Per LDH, heat exhaustion can be treated at home if the person moves to a cooler location, applies cold water to the skin, and hydrates. LDH recommends seeking medical care if heat exhaustion symptoms exceed one hour.
Heat stroke is a serious medical condition requiring immediate emergency care. In the case of heat stroke, it is suggested by the LDH not to give the person anything to drink. Instead, while waiting for medical response, LDH suggests applying cold, wet rags or ice to the neck, armpit, and groin areas to cool the person quickly or move them to a cooler area if possible.
Precautionary measures for preventing heat-related illness include:
- Staying in air-conditioned areas.
- Staying hydrated.
- Limiting activities outside while temperatures are harsh.
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine is another health agency urging for awareness of heat-related illnesses. Heat stroke in animals can cause organ failure and death. The organization states, "Heatstroke is a dire emergency."
According to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, early signs of heatstroke in your pet can be exhibited by vomiting, diarrhea, rapid breath, high heart rate, and gums appearing gray.
The school warns that certain populations of pets are at higher risk, "Puppies, kittens, older pets, and brachycephalic breeds (such as pugs and bulldogs) are particularly prone to heatstroke and related ailments."
While seeking medical attention for a pet experiencing heat stroke, owners can apply cool water to their coats and move the animal to a cooler place. "All pets experiencing heatstroke require immediate treatment and careful monitoring for several days," says the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine release.
