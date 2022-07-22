BATON ROUGE– Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation is pleased to announce Blues Camp II. The free program will be held every Friday, July 29 through September 2, from 2:00 to 3:30pm (CDT). Each one and a half hour session will consist of a half hour of blues structure and instrumentation, a half hour of history and syntax and a half hour of entertainment business applications and lectures. The program is open to all ages. Participants have the option either come to Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room to be a part of the program or to log onto facebooklive.com and watch the show. For more information please visit www.henryslisteningroom.com or call 225-802-9681.
The Blues Camp II is hosted by musician and entrepreneur Henry Turner, Jr. It is a follow up to 2020’s successful program, which featured instruction on Turner’s song the “Baton Rouge Theme Song. This years’ song to be featured is “Going Down to Louisiana.” Guests include Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor band members bassist Larry “LZ” Dillon, drummer Jim Masters, keyboardist Irwin “Maestro” Foster. Special guests to date include spoken word artist Kelton ‘Nspire Harper with entertainment business executives Eric Cager, co-founder of the Cutting Edge Music Business Conference, publicist Marcia Groff, journalist Hedi Butler and musician Kasey Ball. More guests will be announced closer to the date.
Week One will cover blues song structure and breakdown of the rhythm section, discuss the history of the blues and music business entrepreneurship, marketing and promotion. Week Two will concentrate on bass line structure, blues artists from the mid 1950’s to 1970’s who pioneered Baton Rouge’s sound and creative writing for musicians. Week Three focuses on drum patterns, current blues artists in the city and public relations. Week Four breaks down keyboard chording, international artists who covered songs by Baton Rouge singer/songwriters and creation and usage of language and lyrics. Week Five’s focus is on vocal harmonies, how blues music affects tourism for the city and visual imaging and interview techniques. The last week will involve participation in the learned song with the band for both virtual and in-house audience, a Blues History recap and choosing the right instrument.
Blues Camp II is supported by a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, as administered by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, Inc. Funding has also been provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.
