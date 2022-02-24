The West Baton Rouge Parish Government is awaiting federal guidance on how it can use its share of Hazardous Grant Mitigation Program funds for recovery from last year’s hurricanes and severe flooding.
WBR was one of 33 parishes to receive funds from a $100 million federal relief package. The HGMP funding will support the mitigation projects in the parishes for work related to the severe winter event in February 2021, the May 2021 flooding events and Hurricane Ida.
The West Baton Rouge share totals $1,768,265, but Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said he does not expect the funds to trickle down immediately. “We’re just getting close to getting the grant money from the 2016 flood,” he said. “It takes a long time and a lot of work, but we haven’t made a decision yet on where we will dedicate it.”
The parish may seek additional funding to cover costs of creating retention ponds to ease flooding.
WBR has a solid drainage system that has not posed any difficult challenges in heavy rain events, but the parish must act on the side of caution, Berthelot said.
“We’ve been in good shape, but we want to be able to keep the water flowing.”
In neighboring Iberville Parish, Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso presented the proposal to its Parish Council during its Feb. 15 meeting.
Iberville will receive nearly $1.9 million.
As with most federal funding packages, use of the money is very specific – nor will it go very far, he said.
“It’s not cash on hand,” Ourso said. “They have criteria for what it could be used for to lessen the risk hazard mitigation, ranging to the lifting of homes to buyouts.”
The goal of the program funding is to reduce or eliminate long term risk by lessening the impact of a disaster.
Examples would include residential elevation, as well as reconstruction or acquisition of flood-prone structures.
Ourso said he plans to find out more in terms of what the parish can do with the acquisition of the funds.
While he welcomes any funding help for the parish, he warned that the money may not go very far.
“It sounds like a lot of money, but it’s not – especially if you have repetitive loss on residences that flood,” Ourso said.
He speculates -- but emphasizes that he’s not certain – that the residential dwellings that have endured repetitive loss may require elevation.
Elevation is an expensive process, Ourso said.
“It could cost $100,000 or more, and it may require a 20 percent match from the homeowner,” he said. “So, that $20,000 the homeowner would have to put up.
“When you look at it that way, you probably can’t do more than 10 houses,” Ourso said. “The $1.9 million does not go far.”
He said he would leave it the discretion of the Parish Council, and he will see how it would work once the receives the federal guidance.
“I’ll present it to them, see how they feel comfortable spending them money and see how long it takes to spend the money,” Ourso said.
The funding comes on the heels of one of the worst years in recent memory for flooding in Iberville Parish.
Rain events last May brought severe flooding to areas throughout the parish. The hardest hit areas included Bayou Pigeon, Bayou Sorrel, and St. Gabriel – all of which have endured severe flooding on multiple occasions over the years.
The goal of the program is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster. Other examples of mitigation work converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities.
Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.
“I am proud of our work with our state, local and federal partners in securing this funding,” said Gov. Edwards. “It is critically important that we look for ways to speed up recovery from these four recent events while using HMGP funds to minimize the impacts of future events.”
Mitigation plays a n equally important role alongside recovery, said Casey Tingle, Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
“HMGP funding will be used to improve our critical infrastructure and make it more resilient,” he said. “I appreciate the hard work of our GOHSEP staff, FEMA Region 6 and our local partners in making this possible.”
Here are the funding amounts for other parishes in the surrounding area:
--Ascension, $2,574,573
--East Baton Rouge, $2,298,401
--Pointe Coupee, $1,575,092
--St. Martin, $1,634,799
