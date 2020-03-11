The Burton Coliseum will get a heavy dosage of West Baton Rouge Parish fandom this week.
For the first time ever, both schools in the parish qualified for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys basketball tournament.
Port Allen punched its ticket to Lake Charles for the second straight year following a 59-38 win over Lake Arthur at home Friday night and Brusly advanced to the state semifinals for the first in over 25 years after a come-from-behind win over Ville Platte in the final game at the school’s current gym.
“It’s an exciting time for us,” said Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe. “We expected to be here. We’ve been the higher seed so far. I wouldn’t call this a Cinderella run for us.”
Port Allen’s game is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m., while Brusly won’t take the court until Thursday at 2:45 p.m.
“It’s very different for us this year,” Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones said.
“We were excited to be here last year. It was fun and new. This year we expected to be here all along. We didn’t take any game for granted. There were things from games we could learn from and we didn’t win every game, but they came to play every night. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
Port Allen and Brusly faced off twice this season with each team winning a game at home. It’s fair to say when the schools aren’t matching up against each other, they are rooting for one another.“They’re like our little brothers,” Jones said. “When you beat up on your little brother they continue to work harder to beat you and they eventually do. That’s the beauty of competition.”
Loupe coached at Port Allen for several years and still has strong ties to the school and roots for Port Allen.
“I think this is really special,” Loupe said. “Derrick does a really good job with his team. (Port Allen Principal) James Jackson and I have a really good relationship and I have a really good relationship with Leonard Parker who was my assistant during my time there. I’m still a fan of their program.”
Brusly principal Walt Lemoine was the school’s basketball coach before moving to principal 18 years ago. He said the last game he coached was a similar situation to this year’s Brusly team with a major difference being the 2001 team had to play a road game.
“The quarterfinal game is the hardest game to win in my opinion,” Lemoine said. “In my last year of coaching we had a really good team and went on the road to play St. James in the quarterfinals. We lost by one in overtime. Then you saw something happen in the last six minutes of the game Friday and we came back. I think playing at home gives you an advantage. That was for those guys who were in that quarterfinal game who didn’t get it done. It was an emotional night.”
Jackson said Brusly holds a special place in his heart because its where he got his start in West Baton Rouge Parish. He said the two communities being able to share this sort of success at the same time is special.
“That’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “It shows the level of talent that we have in our district. It’s awesome for both communities. It’s exciting. When we play each other in sports, we both want to get the win really bad, but outside of that, we root for one another. We compete with one another in sports and academics and everything else, but when we’re not competing, there’s no one I want to win more than them and I hope and believe they feel the same way about us.”
Jackson credited Jones for taking an already productive program to an even higher level in his three years at the school.
“Coach Jones took over a program that already had a rich tradition and we’re a talent-rich area, but it was hard for us to get over the hump of the quarterfinals,” Jackson said. “For him to do that in two out of his first three years has been amazing. For him to take a program that was already at a high level and make it elite, has been a really tough task, but he’s been the man to do it.
“We’re looking forward to continuing another run and going on to the coliseum and having fun together as a community and actually winning the doggone thing this year and bringing it back to Port Allen,” he added. “It would be the first boys’ basketball championship at our school. If Brusly could win one too, it would just be two times sweeter.”
