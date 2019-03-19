The Holiday Inn Express celebrated a grand re-opening following floor-to-ceiling renovations with the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce and local leaders.
The Holiday Inn Express was the first hotel constructed on Westport Drive 10 years ago. Now, the area is home to more than five hotels.
