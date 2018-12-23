The West Side Journal would like to extend a thank you to each participant in our 2018 Holiday Spirit Home Decoration Contest. We received entries from across the West Side, Baton Rouge and even Texas.

We would also like to thank our local sponsors: SoSis Boutique, Mingle, Addis Hardware and Community Coffee for helping spread Christmas cheer by providing amazing gifts for each of our winners.

It was no easy task for our staff to choose "the best" holiday spirit home decorations on the West Side, the competition was close.

First place:

Tod Gauthe on Emily Drive in Port Allen