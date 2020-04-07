More than a dozen Holy Family School teachers, faculty and students celebrated their newly announced Principal Alise Ashford on Sunday, April 6 – social distancing style.
Father David Allen announced Ashford as Holy Family School’s official principal on March 31. And many people at Holy Family wanted to let her know that “...although it has been a trying year with so much thrown at her to deal with, we feel she has done a great job and she has our full support and confidence to lead us into next school year,” Annie Cagle, technology coordinator and teacher at HFS said.
When Ashford heard car honks and saw a trail of vehicles turn the corner onto her in-laws’ street, she assumed the car parade was headed for someone else.
“I saw the cars coming but I didn’t think anything of it,” she said.
But her family was in on the whole thing, even her son Tanner, who is a pre-k 4 student at Holy Family. It wasn’t long until she saw the familiar faces smiling and yelling congratulations.
Everything was “totally out of the blue,” she said.
The interview committee unanimously chose to remove “interim” from Ashford’s title and selected her as the new principal from a list of several applicants Fr. Allen said in a statement.
“The committee was impressed by Mrs. Ashford’s communication style, her commitment to Catholic education and the way her Catholic faith guides her life and decision making,” the statement reads.
Ashford grew up attending Catholic school and joined the Holy Family faculty as a guidance counselor immediately after earning her Masters in Education from the University of New Orleans. She’s been there ever since.
Most recently, she served as the assistant principal and was named interim principal at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
Now, in her sixth year as an educator, she’s taking the helm.
“At the beginning of my journey at Holy Family, I never imagined the possibilities and doors that would be opened to me but I feel grateful and blessed that they have,” Ashford said. “I have found a home in Holy Family.”
The staff is a tight-knit community and a great support system, she said.
“I cherish them, value their opinions and we truly all work together as a great team.”
Ashford wants to see the school “dig deep” into its Catholic roots and breathe life into its history - from 1949 to now.
“I’ve learned so much about Holy Family so far and I’m excited to grow with the school professionally and spiritually,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.