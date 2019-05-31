Holy Family School principal Michael Comeau was arrested for public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol after refusing to pay his bill at a strip club, according to WAFB-TV.
Comeau allegedly refused to pay his bill at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club then stood in the roadway refusing to move. He was serving as a chaperone for a 7th and 8th grade field trip to Washington, D.C. at the time of his arrest.
He also worked as a reserve officer for the Brusly Police Department. He resigned from that position via text message Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.