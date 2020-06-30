Grab & Go meals will be distributed every Friday in July from 9 a.m. to noon at Holy Family in Port Allen.
Each student will receive a package containing five breakfasts and five lunches plus a gallon of milk. Drive-thru meal service will be provided. However, walk-up service will also be available, but all should maintain proper social distancing.
All students 18 years of age and younger are eligible whether they go to public, private or Catholic schools.
Meals will be distributed on a first-come/first-served basis. At least one child must be present in order to receive a meal package.
If additional meal packages are needed, the parent/guardian must print and complete the "Parent Pickup Form" and bring it with them to Holy Family.
Forms will also be available at Holy Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.