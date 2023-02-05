Jules Lefeaux attended Holy Family School when it opened in 1949, long before it had air conditioning.
After graduating in 1958 from the parochial school, he went on to Catholic High, graduated from Louisiana State University, and served in the U.S. Army before entering a career in business.
Earlier this month, he was named Holy Family School’s 2023 Distinguished Graduate.
When meeting Lefeaux for our interview, he pulled up in his restored 1957 Ford Fairlane, the car itself an emblem attesting to his long-preserved traditional values.
He brought his army uniform, which still fits him, and his wedding album for the interview.
“The lord sent me Patricia, who lovingly guided me to becoming a much better man,” Lefeaux proclaimed, “Teenage Jules isn’t the type of man you’d be putting in the paper.”
Jules Lefeaux earned a degree in finance, class of ’66 from LSU, becoming the first Lefeaux to graduate college. In the same year, he married his wife Patricia Dupuy, to whom he had been engaged for three years.
The couple met at Donaldsonville’s Town and Country Club. Lefeaux recalled, “They used to have great bands down there: Fats Domino, Irma Thomas, Van Broussard—Yeah, that’s where I met Patricia.”
Lefeaux spoke at the school for a Veteran’s Day assembly recently, “I told them how tough it was in the army, the sacrifices veterans make.”
He related what the experience was like; he even impersonated some of the drill sergeants' tones for the kids. Lefeaux said of basic training, “We’d run a mile before breakfast. Then, we’d run anywhere from 5 and 8 miles during the day carrying a rifle, a backpack—you know how the kids got a big book sac—we carried one of them with our army gear in it.”
Lefeaux doesn’t only focus on adversity he sometimes faced, but the outcome of continued endurance through challenges, “Of course, at the end of four months we were in terrific physical shape.”
After basic training, Lefeaux was assigned to an office in Germany for the duration of his service, about 18 months. His wife joined him. Lefeaux earned four stripes during that short time and left his station as a Sergeant first class.
As he remembers, this designation earned him a right to the NCO (non-commissioned officers) club, which was a nightclub on base. Lefeaux recalled fondly that he was there with Patricia every other night, “That place would rock.”
However, he chose to not pursue a career in the military, “I did what I had to do, I did it well, because I got the sewn stripes on my sleeve, but it’s not my cup of tea at all.”
Upon his return to the United States, he entered a career in finance. He worked for a private bank, then as CFO of the Department of Corrections, followed by the WBR School Board as a Supervisor of Business, and also worked a staff of over 600 people for LSU as Assistant Director of Facilities.
Lefeaux comes from farmers in North Louisiana. He still owns approximately 230 acres of farmland in Claiborne Parish, some of which was an inheritance from his parents. Lefeaux recited a depression-era family story that occurred in that area.
It highlighted the fate of his great-grandfather who, around age three had just finished breakfast and had jam and bacon grease on his hands.
“He was petting the hogs and hogs smelled that on his hand— bit off three of his fingers!”
Lefeaux continued the true tale by explaining how his parents saw the injury and came up with a solution, “Poor little fella, he’ll never be a farmer. We got to educate him.”
Lefeaux explained his great-grandfather did go to college, then medical school: eventually becoming Dr. C.A. Bailey.
“He bought an 800-acre farm, so he had a bigger farm than all the other guys who were farmers. So I tell the kids that, because of the value of education. That is what education can do for you.”
Lefeaux has sent generations of kin to Holy Family School. They include his children: Johnathan Lefeaux and Patti Vaccaro and his grandchildren: Chloe, J.J., Olivia, and Roman.
He told the West Side Journal he valued Holy Family School because of their focus on religion, “They give you the biblical values all day long.”
Lefeaux spoke proudly of the careers of his children. His son is the police chief of Brusly and his daughter is the quality assurance coordinator at Women’s Hospital. Both require integrity and leadership; skills which Lefeaux called, “A gain that comes through Catholic education and the values Patricia and I taught them.”
Lefeaux gave back to the church and school, he put his smooth southern voice to work reading the Bible for Catholic television with Bishop Robert Muench, who proceeded the current Bishop Michael Duca in Baton Rouge.
In 1980, Lefeaux led the installation of Holy Family School’s air conditioning system. Remembering growing up without the breezy luxury he noted with laughter, “I guess I came up hard.”
Lefeaux vividly remembered sweat dripping on test papers after softball games at recess when he had attended the school. With regained poise, he stated, “No matter how tough it is, stick with the Lord.”
The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge and Holy Family administrators honored Lefeaux, the 2023 Distinguished Graduate, with a private dinner at the Renaissance Hotel on January 30 along with his family.
