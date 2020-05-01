At the beginning of the school year, Holy Family School purchased two 3D printers for the Robotics team and Technology class. At the time, no one could have imagined they would be used to save lives in the midst of a pandemic.
As people across the nation cranked up their sewing machines to help combat the mask and personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage, Holy Family Technology Director and instructor Annie Cagle went to work with Holy Family’s 3D printers to create face shields designed for healthcare workers and first responders.
“When there is a need in the community that we can fill we want to help as much as possible,” Cagle said, noting that Holy Family donated bottles of hand sanitizer from campus to Hubben’s, a local grocery store, right after Gov. Edwards issued the stay at home order requiring school closures.
Cagle joined a few Facebook groups for people interested in 3D printing PPE but the closest one to the Capital Region was in Alexandria, which meant any donation to the Baton Rouge area required a two-hour drive. She asked around to other area schools and organizations with 3D printers and found that several were making individual donations but there was no organized effort in the area. When she couldn’t convince anyone else to create a group, she forged the path herself.
Now, the 3D Printed PPE Greater Baton Rouge Facebook Group has grown to more than 80 members and donated more than 600 face shields to local hospitals, ambulance services, nursing homes and anyone who “expressed a need.”
The 3D printer uses plastic, called a filament, which is melted and laid out in the design of the print file created using a computer program. Holy Family students have used the printers to create whistles, puzzles, pen holders and a model of the Louisiana State Capital.
Now, they are used to print the frames of face shields, which Cagle finishes assembling by attaching a piece of plastic to the front, creating a much-needed barrier for healthcare workers on the front lines.
Many parents of Holy Family students are involved in healthcare and received donations directly.
“The parents that have seen the face shields are also telling their children about it, and it has been neat for them to see that the machines from the Technology classroom can be put to real-world, practical, meaningful use,” Cagle said. “It is also great for our students to see that their teachers are helping in many ways through this pandemic, not just through their education but also with mask making and other ways.”
Several Holy Family teachers and faculty members are independently sewing and donating cloth masks to those in need as well.
Everyone has been “extremely grateful” and they “are especially thankful that someone they knew cared to help them,” Cagle said.
A recent donation from DOW will allow HFS to purchase two more 3D printers and filament to continue making face shields for local healthcare professionals.
Cagle invites any individual, business or organization with a 3D printer in the Capital Region to join the group and begin making face shields.
If you or your organization have a need for face shields, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/3DPPEBatonRouge
