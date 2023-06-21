Two suspects wanted for a double homicide that occurred in Lafayette Monday have been arrested. Zaylin Sion (21) of Carencro, LA and Alayna Moreau (18) from Church Point, LA were taken into custody at approximately 5:30 a.m. and booked into the West Baton Rouge Detention Center.
Detectives with Lafayette Police Department contacted West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s office at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 20 for assistance at Motel 6 in Port Allen where suspects were believed to be.
No further charges were placed against either suspect in WBR Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.