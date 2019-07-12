A horse was killed after being struck by a vehicle on La. 415 Tuesday, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers investigating the accident said an older model Chevrolet Tahoe was southbound on La. 415 at the same time two riders on horseback were also southbound on the highway.
For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck one of the horses, troopers said.
It is unknown if the horses were in the roadway at the time of the crash.
The front passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries. The rider of the horse was not injured.
There is no further information at this time but the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.