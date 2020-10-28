Louisiana voters cast nearly 1 million in-person early and absentee ballots. The statewide number of early in-person voters nearly doubled from the 2016 Presidential election and is on track to set the record for the state's highest voter turnout.
West Baton Rouge followed the statewide trend with 6,529 early votes cast - a 66% increase from the 3,924 early in-person votes cast in the 2016 Presidential Election.
964,181 Louisiana voters demonstrated enthusiasm and resolve during the challenging times of a pandemic to make their voices heard in the election, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said in a press release Wednesday.
“A pandemic or two hurricanes did not prevent nearly one million Louisianians from exercising their right to vote during early voting,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “Louisiana voters are energized and eager to make their voices heard in critical elections from the presidency down to local races. It is my strong desire to see 2020 set the record for Louisiana’s highest turnout.”
