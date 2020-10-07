Hurricane Delta is currently projected to bring Category 1 winds around 80 mph and 4-6 inches of rain to West Baton Rouge, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
Hurricane Delta hit Mexico's Yucatan coast Wednesday as a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm has weakened since Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center but is still categorized as a major storm.
Delta is expected to strengthen once again as it heads for the U.S. Gulf coast, the NHS said.
"This storm will affect Louisiana and everyone needs to prepare accordingly," Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a press conference Tuesday.
Hurricane #Delta will be a very serious storm, and everyone needs to be ready for whatever it may bring. Now is the time to do what you need to do to prepare for yourself, your family and pets.
Parish leaders are urging residents to tie down any objects that could become airborne and make sure all ditches are free of debris.
West Baton Rouge crews are riding canals, removing debris and checking drainage ditches.
There will be NO Garbage pickup Friday and Saturday.
Should the Parish opens shelters, the number allowed to stay will be limited due to Covid-19. Residents will need to bring food, medications and all necessary supplies. No food will be provided.
Sand and bags are now available at the following locations:
BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL.
William & Lee Park
1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
Rivault Park
900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
Alexander Park
250 Elaine St., Brusly
Erwinville Park
5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
Myhand Park
8201 Laws Rd, Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station
Addis Fire Station
6875 Hwy 1, Addis
