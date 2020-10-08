Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm Friday.
Hurricane Delta is currently projected to bring Category 1 winds around 80 mph and 4-6 inches of rain to West Baton Rouge, according to West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
The storm is currently over the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. Delta is moving northwestward at nearly 15 mph.
Weather conditions will deteriorate well ahead of the arrival of the center of Hurricane #Delta. Tropical-storm-force winds, which can make preparations dangerous to complete, are expected to arrive along portions of the northern Gulf Coast shortly after sunrise Friday. pic.twitter.com/sOIuT5A2bI— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2020
The storm has scaled back from its earlier classification as a Category 4 but still poses a significant threat to Louisiana and Gulf Coast residents.
Powerful winds are expected to impact the area from High Island, Texas to Morgan City, Louisiana and bring significant flash flooding to parts o Louisiana on Friday and Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds will arrive along the northern Gulf Coast as soon as early Friday morning. Hurricane conditions with winds over 74 mph are expected within the Hurricane Warning area by Friday afternoon and evening.
Parish leaders are urging residents to tie down any objects that could become airborne and make sure all ditches are free of debris.
West Baton Rouge crews are riding canals, removing debris and checking drainage ditches.
There will be NO Garbage pickup Friday and Saturday.
Should the Parish opens shelters, the number allowed to stay will be limited due to Covid-19. Residents will need to bring food, medications and all necessary supplies. No food will be provided.
Sand and bags are now available at the following locations:
BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL.
William & Lee Park
1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
Rivault Park
900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
Alexander Park
250 Elaine St., Brusly
Erwinville Park
5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen
Myhand Park
8201 Laws Rd, Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station
Addis Fire Station
6875 Hwy 1, Addis
