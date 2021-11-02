WASHINGTON – U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced today that the agency has delivered more than $1 billion in disaster rescue funds to small businesses, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofit organizations recovering from damages caused by Hurricane Ida in September.
“Hurricane Ida left a trail of damage, and the SBA swiftly deployed its disaster teams across seven states to help countless small businesses, nonprofits, and individual residents get the financial support needed to rebuild,” said Administrator Guzman. “The SBA continues to scale to ensure disaster-impacted communities can focus on recovery and powering our nation’s economy.”
As of October 25, the SBA Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA) has approved more than 20,600 low-interest disaster loans delivering a combined $1 billion in financial assistance to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida. The SBA is rapidly processing applications and will continue working to meet the needs of all those affected by this disaster.
Businesses, homeowners, renters, and private nonprofit organizations in 67 counties and parishes across Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans to help repair the physical damage caused by Hurricane Ida. The deadline for residents of Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida to apply for financial assistance is October 28, 2021. Those that have not applied to receive aid yet are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
The SBA’s disaster loan program is the only federal assistance program that provides private property owners an affordable way to protect their homes, families, businesses, employees, and livelihoods against the next disaster. Funds received from these loans can be used by property owners to build back better, stronger, and more resilient. The owners of private property impacted by natural disasters, like Hurricane Ida, are eligible for up to 20% of their total physical losses, as verified by SBA, to incorporate protective measures to protect them against the next disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.