Oscar Lozada, the man accused of brutally murdering then dismembering his wife, a Brusly High School teacher, will be on trial beginning Apr. 27.
Lozada, is charged with killing Sylviane Finck Lozada in 2001 then escaping to Venezuela with their daughter, is charged with second-degree murder.
If convicted, he will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Sylviane’s body has never been found.
East Baton Rouge Parish officials have said he confessed to the crime, but his attorney, Quintillis Lawrence, said he will appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court the lower court rulings that the confession can be used.
A state appellate court denied defense arguments to throw out the confession, claiming Lozada was not allowed his request for an attorney.
Authorities said he first told investigators he wanted an attorney, then changed his mind and said he would cooperate.
Lozada was arrested in Mexico late last year after spending seven years on the run in his native Venezuela. He was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in January.
Lozada is alleged to have bought buckets and concrete about the time of his wife’s murder, court documents report.
Sylviane Lozada’s blood was found on the walls and ceiling of the garage of the couple’s Baton Rouge home after she was reported missing.
The accused killer also has status court dates scheduled on Oct. 10 and Dec. 3.
Leading the prosecution is Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings.
