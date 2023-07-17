Traffic is still being diverted around an accident on Hwy 1 southbound in Brusly. The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 17. Police Chief LeFeaux of Brusly relayed a juvenile operating a Jeep turned in front of the dump truck. In an effort to avoid collision, the dump truck swerved and tipped over, spilling its load of Gravel near the intersection at West St. Francis Street.
No injuries were reported.
The accident and spill is being cleared.
