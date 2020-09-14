Louisiana moved into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday, but the transition will take a bit longer for local schools. Under Phase 3, West Baton Rouge Schools will remove its alternating schedule for middle and high school and welcome all students on campus five days a week.
Caneview, Port Allen Middle and Port Allen High schools will begin having all students on campus every day Monday, Sept. 21. Brusly Middle and High School will follow suit on Monday, Sept. 28.
Superintendent Wes Watts said more adjustments are required to accommodate class sizes at Brusly Middle and High.
As of Monday, six students and eight teachers are quarantined due to potential exposure or illness, Watts said. That’s about .3% of the district’s population of roughly 4,700 students and teachers.
Watts said a majority of the potential exposures and coronavirus cases were contracted outside of school. He expects more coronavirus cases in the coming weeks as students return to campus five days a week.
All Phase 2 protocols, including masks, increased handwashing and social distancing, will remain in place in Phase 3. Watts said students have adjusted to wearing masks regularly and the schools are continuing to encourage social distancing.
All virtual academy students will continue with virtual learning through at least the end of the semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.