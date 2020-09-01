UPDATE: I-10 West is now open.
Traffic back-ups continue on US 190 as drivers are diverted from I-10 West, which is closed at Whiskey Bay where a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday morning.
State Police say I-10 West will remain closed through the night. Westbound traffic will continue being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound.
Traffic signals are set to evacuation mode, causing back-ups in Port Allen as traffic is diverted off of the interstate.
Traffic is stopped from Livonia to the Old Bridge, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Locals should use River Road to get home if need be.
