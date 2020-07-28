I-10 westbound is closed at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish in coordination with the Louisiana State Police to remove an overturned tanker, according to DOTD.
Traffic will be diverted to LA 415 north bound to US 190 west bound to I-49 south bound back to I-10 west bound.
Crews are working on vehicle recovery operations and an estimated competition time has not yet been reported.
