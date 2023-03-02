The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, along with state and local officials, held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the completion of widening Interstate 10 from La. 328 to La. 347.
The widening is just west of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
“What you’re witnessing today is the return-on-investment of a commitment made to the people of Acadiana, but whose benefits will be shared by all,” Secretary Wilson said. “As a commuter who has traversed this corridor for over 20 years, I know all too well the need to invest in this corridor. As DOTD Secretary, I also know that the benefits will be a testament to the contributions infrastructure investments can have on to the local, regional, and national economies.”
The $87.7 million, 5.37 - mile project was the last of three phases to widen Interstate 10 between I-49 and the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
This third phase involved widening Interstate 10 from La. 328 to La. 347 from 4 to 6 lanes.
The project also included removing the two existing I-10 bridges over Melvin Dupuis Road and replacing them at ground level. Once completed, a two lane bridge serving as Melvin Dupuis Road was constructed over the interstate.
Additionally, 54-inch concrete median barriers were installed in portions of the project corridor, as well as raised markers and rumble strips.
“As a major freight corridor, Interstate 10 is one of the most heavily traveled corridors across Louisiana,” Sen. Gerald Boudreaux said. “This project signifies that not only are we committed to enhancing transportation systems in Acadiana, but that we’re also committed to the safety and economic growth of our communities.”
“The completion of the I-10 Corridor widening will ease traffic congestion, allowing for safer traffic flow through St Martin Parish,” said Representative Mike Huval.
“This Project represents another major enhancement to a critical component of the infrastructure in St. Martin Parish,” said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. “Of particular importance is the fact that the project provides for an efficient, safe connection of two of our many vibrant, expanding communities. St. Martin Parish Government is excited to know that our continual partnership with DOTD will yield additional road improvements to these and other areas of our Parish.”
With its connection to Interstate 49 in Lafayette parish, and a carrier to one of the world’s longest bridges (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) in St. Martin parish, Interstate 10 serves as a vital corridor for various industries as it spans across the state, especially in Louisiana’s Acadiana region.
Serving more than 70,000 cars per day, this section of the I-10 corridor serves as a direct connection to Interstate 49. It is also a vital corridor to tourism and hospitality related industries in the Acadiana region.
